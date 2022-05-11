It is unlikely that Lukashenko shortly will instruct his army to invade territory of Ukraine, - Denisenko

The likelihood that Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, could soon order his army to launch a ground operation in Ukraine is low.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denisenko reported about it on air of a telemarathon, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It is unlikely that Lukashenko will instruct his army to launch a ground operation in Ukraine in the near future," Denisenko said.

In turn, he reminded that their forces are currently conducting exercises in the Belarusian direction and clarified that yesterday there were many different injections and information that "Smerch" and other artillery units were going to the border with Ukraine.

"In principle, I would like to say that Belarus has one - the only range where such shootings and exercises can be conducted, and it is relatively close to the Ukrainian border. And, unfortunately, because of this, Ukraine has to concentrate and leave large enough forces on the border with Belarus," Denisenko explained.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs pointed out that the situation is still somewhat tense.