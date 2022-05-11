ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8017 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 106 2

Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 5 settlements. Information received about 6 dead and 10 wounded civilians. Residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, and livelihoods were destroyed.

This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the following settlements - Mariupol, Avdiivka, Siversk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka. The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, and heavy artillery," the statement said.

Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 01
Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 02
Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 03

Read more: Three inhabitants of Donetsk region were lost from Russian attacks, and three more were wounded, - Kyrylenko


Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 04
Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 05
Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims 06

Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Author: 

shoot out (13679) police forces (1574) Donetska region (3936)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 