Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 5 settlements. Information received about 6 dead and 10 wounded civilians. Residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, and livelihoods were destroyed.

This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the following settlements - Mariupol, Avdiivka, Siversk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka. The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, and heavy artillery," the statement said.







Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.