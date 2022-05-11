Russia continues to fire on Donetsk region from tanks, aircraft, and artillery. It is known about 6 victims. PHOTOS
The occupiers fired on 5 settlements. Information received about 6 dead and 10 wounded civilians. Residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, and livelihoods were destroyed.
This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.
"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the following settlements - Mariupol, Avdiivka, Siversk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka. The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, and heavy artillery," the statement said.
Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password