They are beginning to realize military defeat of Russian Federation: occupiers are massively demanding that command keep their participation in invasion of Ukraine secret, - intelligence

The Russian occupiers are trying to hide their participation in hostilities in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, the military armies of the aggressor country are beginning to realize the military defeat of Russia. Realizing the inevitability of punishment for war crimes against the people of Ukraine, the occupiers demanded that the command keep their participation in the invasion secret.

"Such appeals have become especially widespread in the Russian Air Force. Not only the direct perpetrators of the crimes are trying to hide from revenge for the mass killings of civilians and the destroyed infrastructure of Ukraine, but also former military personnel who took part in preparations for the invasion of our country," the statement said.

It is also noted that the military intelligence of Ukraine, in particular, identified the war criminals - servicemen of the 277th Bomber Regiment of the 303rd Mixed Aviation Division of the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army (military unit 77983), stationed at Khurba airfield in Khabarovsk Krai. Most of them were involved in missile and bomb strikes on the territory of Ukraine from airfields in Belarus "Lida" and "Baranovichi", as well as airfields in Russia "Borisoglebsk" and "Marinovka".

"The occupiers are trying to avoid responsibility for the mass killings of civilians and complicity in the preparation of such crimes by demanding that the command provide them with false documents about being on medical treatment or leave. Some of the pilots demand documents that at the time of the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war he was no longer serving in the unit," the intelligence service said.

We publish the list of command and flight staff of the 277th Bomber Regiment and remind that all war criminals will be brought to justice for crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine.