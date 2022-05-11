ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Over past day, 38 aircraft, including strategic bombers, were flown into territory of Azovstal plant, - Azov

Over the past 24hrs, 38 flights were made to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which is defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including 4 flights of strategic bombers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram Regiment "Azov".

"Over the past 24hrs, 38 flights have been made to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which is defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including 4 flights of strategic bombers. Enemy barrel artillery, tanks, etc. also continue to operate. The enemy doesn't stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continues to carry out daily assaults with the support of infantry," the defenders of Mariupol said in a statement.

Read more: Fight for Mariupol garrison! I urge whole world to help implement "extraction" procedure for Ukrainian military, - Marine Commander Volyna

