It is relatively quiet in Kharkiv now. Enemy fired on village in Bohodukhiv district, and 1 person was wounded - Synehubiv

Thanks to the successful actions of the Armed Forces and the liberation of a number of settlements in Kharkiv, it is now relatively quiet.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy strikes the main blows on settlements of the area.

So, this morning the occupiers fired on the village of Novy Merchyk in the Bohodukhiv district. 1 person was injured.

"So it is still impossible to lose vigilance. We must remain as careful as possible and not be on the street unnecessarily. It is also dangerous to return to the recently liberated settlements. The enemy completely mined everything, including schools, kindergartens, and private homes, "the head of the region said.

It is noted that special services are currently conducting demining. Critical infrastructure is also being restored, primarily gas and electricity. Electricity supply has already been partially restored in Kharkiv districts.

"At the same time, all the war crimes of the occupiers are recorded, which prove the inhuman nature of the enemy. We will never forgive this! We continue to work, we believe in our Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!", - sums up Synehubiv.