This is desire to inflict heavy defeat on Russia, and limit its economic development and political influence in world - Medvedev responded to US approval of $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Security Minister Dmitry Medvedev responded to $ 40 billion in aid approved by the United States for Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET reports, he wrote about it on Telegram.

He acknowledged that the money allocated to Ukraine was "huge" and that the Americans themselves would allegedly try to steal the money.

"It is quite obvious that" aid "on such an unprecedented scale is not explained by love for Ukraine or even support for its own economy. Its goal is to continue the proxy war against Russia, the desire to inflict a heavy defeat on our country, to limit its economic development and political influence in the world," Medvedev said.

He hinted that Russia doesn't intend to cease hostilities against Ukraine.

"It won't work. Their printing press will break down faster, at the expense of which America is constantly increasing its already inflated public debt ... but the goals of the special operation will be achieved," Medvedev said.

