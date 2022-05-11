Ukraine regained control over 1,200 km of border - State Border Service

Ukrainian defenders have regained control of about 1,200 km of the border. Most of this area is the border with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to a briefing by the Director of the Department of State Border Protection of the State Border Service Administration Leonid Baran.

According to him, the situation on the border with Russia remains tense. The enemy is constantly shelling sacked border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

However, Ukraine has managed to regain control of 1,200 kilometers of the border. At the same time, 2/3 of this section is the border with Russia.

