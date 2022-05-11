Occupiers in South shoot pro-Ukrainian activists, loot and lie about seizing territories - OC "South"

The situation in Southern Ukraine remains tense. The enemy is not conducting active offensives on the line of contact, is accumulating forces and trying to repair damaged equipment.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Operational Command "South".

At the same time, it is said that in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions in parallel with the imposition of the ideology of the "Russian world" total looting by the occupation authorities continues. Grain, equipment, property, people are stolen by the occupiers and taken to Russia. Identified pro-Ukrainian activists are tortured and shot for their refusal to cooperate.

Exits from settlements under the control of the Rashists are blocked.

"Without the public's support, the occupiers are pressing threats and lies about the power already established over the entire South of Ukraine," the report reads.

It is also noted that counter-diversionary measures continue in the Odessa region in order to protect civilians, military and civilian objects from attack; to identify and neutralize Russian sabotage groups; to practice other tasks. In the areas bordering Transnistria, the situation is stable and controlled.

Read more: Rashists fired 3 "Kinzhal" rockets at Odessa region, tourist infrastructure was destroyed, 2 people were injured - OС "South"

"The enemy's ship group continues to control the northwestern part of the Black Sea, blocking shipping and threatening missile attacks from the sea. The probability of strategic aviation attacks also remains high," OC "South" added.