Russians will be shocked soon by where AFU will strike, - adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs Andrusiv

The occupiers achieve progress in Ukraine at the price of eliminating populated areas, when there is no place for Ukrainian soldiers to defend themselves. It takes the Rashists weeks and they simply cannot physically fight like this for long. We should expect that in a week or 10 days they will change their tactics.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs Viktor Andrusiv.

Regarding the liberation of Kherson, he noted that the question is the price of this offensive.

"The better we prepare it, the fewer casualties we will suffer. This work is there and not only in the direction of Kherson. I think in the near future the Russians will be shocked by the location of the attack that our Armed Forces will launch. The situation will change from the way we will be reinforced by the Western armament". ," noted the advisor.

According to Andrusiv, even now we can see the result of arms supply. In particular, the Ukrainian military is conducting counterattacks near Kharkiv.

"This is very right, because this counterattack allows us to push the Russians away from Kharkiv and they will no longer be able to shell residential neighborhoods with artillery," the adviser explained.

Andrusiv believes the key goal of the Russians in the war is to encircle our troops in the Joint Forces Operation. He said he does not see enough forces in them to do that at the moment. In addition, the occupiers also have a big problem in the north of the Kharkiv region. From there the defenders will threaten them, because they can cut the rear.

"Therefore, the Russians, on the contrary, will pull back their forces to hold us back there. As of today I do not see such an ability from them, although they actually used everything they had and they did not achieve particularly significant results," said the advisor.

"I call it crawling occupation. They will stop attacking on all fronts and focus on each one separately and slowly," he said.

The advisor added that the Russians have definitely already given up on any seizures of Ukraine. In addition, according to him, in the near future they will still give up land corridors in Transnistria and will actually focus on the frontiers that they captured by the end of May.

"Their logic is that we hold what we captured and pretend it's a victory," Andrusiv added.