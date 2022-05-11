Ukrainian fighters in Kharkiv region destroyed 4 new Russian T-72B3 tanks with German "Panzerfaust" grenade launchers, - Butusov. PHOTOS

Ukrainian infantrymen on Ukrainian Infantry Day repelled several Russian tank attacks in one direction in the Kharkiv region.

This is stated by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Destroyed four brand new Russian T-72B3 tanks of the 2016 model year, the remains of which are now in the gray zone. Went there to show the results of combat work. Ukrainians destroyed Russian tanks with German "Panzerfaust" grenade launchers," the journalist wrote.

