"I urge world community to join evacuation of seriously injured from Azovstal", - Vereshchuk

In an interview with the French TV channel BFMTV, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk called on the world community to join the organization of the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Integration.

Vereshchuk noted that about half of Azovstal's defenders, who still remain at the plant, were seriously injured and needed medical attention. According to her, almost a thousand fighters remain on the territory of the plant.

"A new special operation is needed to help evacuate the wounded servicemen from Azovstal. The Red Cross and the UN mission are ready to join the evacuation process. And I will ask the entire international community to join it," Vereshchuk said. heavy fighting does not stop, as the occupiers do not stop trying to storm Azovstal and destroy all those who survived.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the evacuation of the wounded requires the participation of leaders of states who have experience of cooperation with Russia and understand who Putin is.

"We need the help of the leaders of the states in mediation to agree with Russia on the guarantees it should provide during the humanitarian corridor. This is a ceasefire, a place where the wounded will be evacuated," Vereshchuk said.