Germany has no plans to use Nord Stream 2, it is actually dead, - Ministry of Economy of Germany

Despite the reduction of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Germany has no plans to use the new, but never commissioned Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

This was stated at a briefing on Wednesday by Annika Einhorn, a representative of the Ministry of Economy of Germany, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is really dead after the start of Russia's war of invasion against Ukraine," Einhorn said.

She stressed that "the security of Germany's energy supply is guaranteed."

The speaker assured that the Ministry, the "Gas" crisis headquarters are attentively following the situation and the latest developments.

