Investigators of State Bureau of Investigation found documents indicating Russia's plans to seize entire territory of Ukraine

In Trostyanets, Sumy region, SBI investigators found important documents of the Russian military, indicating that the Russian Federation was preparing to capture the whole Ukraine.

This was stated by SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachev, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to State Bureau of Investigation in Telegram channel.

The Bureau's investigators inspected more than 2,000 hectares of the city actually destroyed by the invaders. The locations of the aggressor's combat units and firing positions from which the shelling was conducted were established. Documents and personal belongings of Russian military personnel were seized.

Investigating the consequences of artillery and mortar shelling of the city's infrastructure by the Russian Armed Forces, SBI investigators found intentionally damaged 322 residential houses and civilian facilities in Trostyanets.

"SBI investigators found important documents of the Russian Armed Forces that make it clear that Russia was preparing to seize the entire territory of Ukraine. All this information will be studied and added to the case file," the SBI Director stressed.

See more: Surroundings of liberated Trostyanets are full of broken equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

In the course of investigations, places where the occupants tortured civilians were established. At least 34 cases of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture of civilians were recorded. Batons, handcuffs, metal pliers and clothes of victims with traces of blood were found at crime scenes.

Among other things, 29 inspections of the scene were conducted and the bodies of 23 victims were exhumed, including two children.

The SBI personnel also deactivated several explosive devices and handed over unused weapons and ammunition found to the AFU.

Read more: Sumienergo workers explode on anti-tank mine in Trostyanets: one killed, two in critical condition

In addition, investigators consider it appropriate to combine into a separate case and a number of proceedings on looting.

"The work continues. To ensure proper efficiency, we have engaged the best investigators from the Central Office and employees of the Territorial Department of Poltava and Kramatorsk", - added Sukhachev.

It is noted that all the information received will go, in particular, to international instances and none of the criminals will escape a fair punishment.