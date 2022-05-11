Capture of central Ukraine and Kyiv remains in Russia's plans, - AFU General Staff

Probable subsequent actions of the Russian occupants are attempts to take control of the territory of Odessa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhzhya regions, creation of a land corridor to the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, capture of central Ukraine, capture of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Main Operative Directorate of the AFU General Staff Oleksiy Gromov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ wіth reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We consider his attempts to take control of the territory of Odessa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhzhya regions, the creation of a land corridor to the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova to be probable subsequent actions of the enemy, seizing the territory of central Ukraine, capturing Kyiv, faking re-elections to the legislature to bring pro-Russian forces to power, creating a new state formation and including it into Russia.

Therefore, the enemy will try to achieve its strategic political goal. But these are his opinions. In their opinion, there is our opposition," Gromov said at the briefing.

Read more: Occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on taking full control of Rubizhne, Lyman, and Severodonetsk, - General Staff