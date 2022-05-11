Czech Republic recognized actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people. DOCUMENT

The Senate of the Czech Republic voted for a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was stated by ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The Senate ... condemns ethnically motivated crimes against humanity, such as mass executions, disrespect for the dead, torture, rape, physical and mental violence or forced deportation of children, which Russia commits on a systematic and large scale, which is a manifestation of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the resolution, which the Ukrainian ambassador released on Facebook, says.

The adopted resolution also contains support for the Czech Republic's further provision of weapons to Ukraine and for Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership.

