Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 11.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the AFU on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 11.05.2022.

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Eastern operating zone. The greatest activity of the occupants is observed in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions the enemy did not take active actions. Engineering equipment of defense positions along the state border in Brest and Gomel regions continues. In the Brest and Grodno Regions, meetings are being held with the involvement of reserve servicemen.

The threat of missile and air strikes against the facilities of our state from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border section in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In order to prevent our troops from regrouping and overturning them to other directions, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct demonstration actions. The enemy is building up the air defense system in the regions along the Ukrainian border.

In the Kharkiv direction the enemy conducted no offensive actions. The occupant units turned to defense in order to slow down the pace of our troops' offensive. During the successful actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Pytomnik in Kharkiv region.

In the Slovyansk direction the enemy's main efforts were focused on creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Enemy units continued material and technical resupply in order to increase their offensive capabilities.

In the vast majority of the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the occupiers are blocking the cellular communications network in order to prevent the transmission of information about the movement of Russian troops. Local residents of many settlements remain without electricity and water. Russian occupants are prohibited from travelling to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on gaining full control over the town of Rubizhne and carrying out an offensive in the direction of the village of Lyman. The enemy is trying to hold positions on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River. It also continues to prepare for an offensive in the direction of Kurakhovo and Novopavlivka.

The enemy continues to fire on the positions of our troops. Increased the intensity of air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to prepare for the offensive, the Russian occupiers continue artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Svitlodarsk and Troitske. The enemy carried out assault operations in the directions of Orikhove and Toshkivka, but was unsuccessful.

In Mariupol, the enemy's main efforts are concentrated on blockading and attempting to destroy our units near the Azovstal plant. The enemy continued to launch artillery and air strikes.

In the Kryviy Rih and Mykolaiv directions the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, shelling our units with barrel artillery and mortars. Conducted engineering equipment of advanced positions.

In the Black Sea and Azov Sea Zones, enemy ship groups carry out tasks of isolating combat areas and conducting reconnaissance The Russian occupiers are launching missile strikes on important Ukrainian infrastructure, supporting ground forces on the coastal direction and blocking civilian shipping.

The enemy continues to suffer casualties. The enemy is disorganized and demoralized. According to available information, servicemen of certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks on the territory of Ukraine have been told that they cannot be rotated until the end of the term of the so-called "special operation," the report says.

