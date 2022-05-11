Poland and Slovakia will lobby for granting Ukraine candidate status as soon as possible, - Duda

The presidents of Poland and Slovakia, Andrzej Duda and Zuzana Chaputova, are announcing a series of visits to Western Europe to persuade their leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President of Poland.

"I accepted the proposal of President Zuzana Chaputova to conduct a kind of lobbying mission on Ukraine among our colleagues in the EU, especially where there are doubts whether Ukraine should get this status quickly. We have no doubt that it should get this status as soon as possible," stressed Duda.

Also, according to the Polish president, they will try to convince of the need to decide at the forthcoming NATO summit in Madrid to strengthen the Alliance's presence on the eastern flank.

