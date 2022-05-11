Even public mention of possible use of nuclear weapons should be basis for preventive sanctions, - Zelensky

If the leader of a nuclear state publicly allows his country to use nuclear weapons, this should be a reason for harsh response and preventive sanctions, as it violates international agreements.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an online conversation with students of leading universities in France, academia and the media.

According to Zelensky, Russia is not the only one in the world to voice such threats, and the worst thing is if it uses not only threats but also its nuclear capabilities, because it will be a signal to everyone that this is possible.

"Therefore, I believe that there should be preventive sanctions. If a person talks about it in the media, if he says it publicly and threatens to use nuclear weapons in the case… Then it is not even interesting what this person says. In what case? Such ultimatums are complete This is an indication that any agreement on the non-use of nuclear weapons has already been discredited, "the president explained.

According to him, such discrediting occurred after Russia violated the Budapest Memorandum and after public threats to use nuclear weapons.

Zelensky is convinced that Putin is primarily responsible for this situation.

"Because not everyone in Russia is in favor of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine or the world. I am sure of that. There are many people who support both Ukraine and the civilized way of resolving any military conflicts, peaceful settlement. But, unfortunately, through information policy, their percentage in Russia is getting smaller and smaller, "he said.

The President also noted that he fully supports the approach to the need for nuclear disarmament.

