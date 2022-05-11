Russia and United States must sit down at negotiating table to end war in Ukraine - Italian Prime Minister Draghi

The United States and Russia need to talk to each other to try to end the war in Ukraine.

This opinion was expressed by the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the day after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports, citing European Truth.

Draghi told a news conference that he and Joe Biden acknowledge that the path to peace is very difficult. But he said everyone needed to make an effort to help Russia and Ukraine find a solution to end the war.

"There are so many opportunities, but before we get to that point, we need to make an effort, and all allies, including Russia and the United States, need to sit down," Draghi said.

Read more: Even public mention of possible use of nuclear weapons should be basis for preventive sanctions, - Zelensky