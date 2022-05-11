During occupation of village of Stepanky in Kharkiv region rashists shot from apartment house, three people were lost, - prosecutor's office

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the deaths of three civilians in the village of Stepanka during the period when the settlement was occupied by the RF Armed Forces.

"According to the investigation, on March 27, 2022, during the occupation of the village of Stepanky, Kharkiv region, the aggressor's military fired on a house from a tank. Two men and a woman died in the shelling. After the liberation of the village of Stepanky from Russian servicemen, people immediately reported the atrocities of the occupiers in a telegram-bot of the regional prosecutor's office," the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports, Censor.NET reports.

Criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war related to premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 11, 2022, the leadership of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office together with the investigative task force of the police department went to Stepankov to conduct urgent investigative actions on the fact of premeditated murder of civilians. The bodies of those killed were exhumed and sent for forensic examination.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigators of the police department №1 of the Kharkiv District Police Department №2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region. The issue of determining the jurisdiction in the criminal proceedings under the DSSU in Kharkiv region is currently being resolved.

