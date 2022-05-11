Proposed to Russia to exchange wounded fighters from "Azovstal" for prisoners of war of Russian Federation, - Vereshchuk

Ukraine has offered Russia an exchange - to give prisoners of war to Russia in exchange for the removal of seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

As of now, it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means. Azovstal's defenders do not want to be taken prisoner. This is worthy of respect. The Russians do not agree to "extraction". This is a reality, but it is not surprising from the Russians. "One of them is not perfect. But we are not looking for an ideal option, but a working one," she said.

"As a first step, the Russians were offered the following exchange:

We are taking our seriously injured guys from Azovstal along the humanitarian corridor. Instead, we hand over Russian prisoners according to the standard rules of a prisoner exchange.

There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are underway," Vereshchuk concluded.

