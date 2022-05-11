On May 11, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction, ammunition depot, observation post, up to 250 occupiers, 6 tanks were destroyed, - OC "East"

Operational and tactical group "East" published the results of the fight against the aggressor in the eastern direction on May 11.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the Operational Command.

The statement reads: "Ukrainian defenders continue to detain the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group" East ". In particular, on May 11, Russian fascist troops carried out 5 attacks. ammunition depot and observation post. Enemy losses are: personnel - up to 250; tanks - 6; BMP - 1; armored personnel carrier - 2; BBM - 2; ATT - 7 ".

