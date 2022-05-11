At Zaporizhia NPP controlled by Russian military, there are 30 thousand kg of enriched uranium and plutonium, - IAEA

Any assumptions about Ukraine's development of nuclear weapons are denied by IAEA officials on the basis of inspections of nuclear facilities. At the same time, the IAEA is concerned about the preservation of nuclear materials at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a speech at a meeting of the European Parliament's subcommittee on defense and security, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past few weeks, and even high-ranking officials, there have been statements that Ukraine can develop nuclear weapons. Of course, the IAEA strongly denies this. But we do not deny this on the basis of political conclusions, preferences or political instincts. We are doing this on the basis of facts, as we have the opportunity to conduct inspections and objectively confirm that nuclear materials are not subject to modification, "said the IAEA chief.

He noted that there are certain works at any nuclear power plant that require the physical presence of inspectors. As for the Zaporizhia NPP, it is currently under the control of Russian troops, who do not allow IAEA specialists to visit the facility.

"Every nuclear power plant has certain procedures that require physical inventory and other activities inside the facility from time to time. Without this, we cannot provide the international community with information on where these nuclear materials are and what is happening to them." We reject the situation where there is a place where there are more than 30,000 kilograms of enriched uranium and a similar amount of plutonium, and I can not come and conduct an inspection. In such a situation, the likelihood of accusations, assumptions, and doubts that will happen to these materials in the future is a very real danger and should be taken seriously, "said Grossi.

He stressed that the situation at Ukraine's nuclear facilities after the Russian invasion was far from resolved. The situation at Europe's largest Zaporizhia NPP is particularly worrying. Fighting took place around the station, 200 meters away, in early March, and everyone was very lucky that it did not cause physical damage to buildings or any of the six nuclear reactors - it could have dramatic consequences and add to the tragedy of the war. and a nuclear incident.

"From now on, we live in a very vulnerable situation. The station continues to be serviced by Ukrainian operators from Energoatom, but security control is carried out by the Russian military. There are also some Russian specialists at the station, whose functions are not entirely clear. Apparently, these people are involved in the management of the station, which is contrary to all existing or possible safety principles. There is potential for disagreement, for tension, for contradictory instructions - no one would want to have such a situation on such a complex and modern facility as a nuclear power plant, "said the IAEA Director General.

He said that he had talked about this problem with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Grossi also suggested such a solution for the Russian side, which should be dealt with when it comes to nuclear safety.

"I told them (Russians - ed.) That they should allow IAEA experts to come to Zaporizhia. I have offered to lead this mission to the NPP myself to clarify the situation with nuclear materials and to make sure that they are in order in terms of safety and security, "said Grossi.

We will remind, the Zaporizhia NPP since March 4 is captured by the Russian troops.