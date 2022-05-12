Ukraine must be ready to fight consequences of war for next 100 years, - Scholz

The problem of unexploded ordnance could worry Ukraine for the next 100 years.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the EP, this was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference with Argentine President Albert Fernandez.

"Those who live in Germany know that World War II bombs are still common ... Ukraine must prepare to fight the effects of this war for the next 100 years," he said.

"This is one of the reasons why we must work together to restore it," he added.

At the same time, the President of Argentina also warned about the global consequences of the war in Ukraine.

"Latin America is also feeling the effects of this war ... It is no longer a problem between NATO and Russia or between Russia and Ukraine, it has become a problem for the whole world," Fernandez said.

Watch more: ZSU from American M777A2 howitzers destroyed Russian Acacia ACS, - Butusov. VIDEO