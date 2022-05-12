Russians continue attacks of Avdiivka coke plant, production facilities are damaged, - Magomedov

On May 11, the Russian occupiers fired on the territory of the Coke Plant in Avdiivka.

The People's Deputy Musa Mahomedov reported about it, Censor.NET reports.

He noted: "Orcs continue to denazify the Avdiivka coke plant. Tonight and this afternoon the plant is under fire again. Many hits on the territory of the enterprise, damaged production facilities. Fortunately, no one was injured.

These creatures are deliberately destroying Europe's largest coke plant and civilians. They are well aware that specialists continue to work at the company. Avdiivka Coke Plant is a continuous production. And even now, being on conservation, industrial sites need specialists who support the life of the enterprise.

I am proud of our factory heroes. Thank you to every employee of the plant. All eight years, despite everything, you continue to fight for the life of ACP - the heart of Avdiivka"

