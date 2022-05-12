Rashists completely blocked evacuation from Mariupol, in city actually there is no water and food, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

The evacuation processes blocked by the occupiers are forcing the people of Mariupol to return to the city.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN, this was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

"We are talking about increasing the number of people in the city. First of all, this is due to the fact that the evacuation process has been stopped, they are blocked by the Russian side in all its forms ... so people are forced to return to the city because they have nowhere to live... and as a result, there is even more pressure on the humanitarian sphere and even more threats and new challenges, "he said.

According to Andryushchenko, there is virtually no water, food or living space in Mariupol.

"We understand that there is actually ... no suitable housing to live in. There are some apartments, the least affected, in fact almost no windows ... no water, drinking water is definitely not enough, ... tanks are placed, but the quality of that water, which is delivered is very low, because it is taken from the first historical well in Mariupol ... more than 2 months of drinking this water is definitely not a plus for health. There is a catastrophic shortage of food, "the mayor's adviser added.

Andryushchenko stressed that even the data boasted by the occupiers, talking about the distribution of food kits to Mariupol, prove that there is a catastrophic shortage of food in the city.

