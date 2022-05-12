On May 11, Russian occupiers fired on Komyshuvata and Orikhiv, where an extended curfew is imposed, - Zaporizhia RMA

Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration released operational information in the region on May 11.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by REgional Military Administration on Facebook.

The statement reads: "Russia does not change its plans for Ukraine, the occupation of its territories and the creation of pseudo-republics in the southern regions of our country, to this end it continues to conduct armed and information aggression. Soldiers of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia Region are not inferior to an inch of their land, so they are defending the borders, which were under constant fire from the occupiers during the day.

SSU investigators in the Zaporizhia region have launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling by the Russian armed forces using a rocket-propelled grenade launcher of civilians in the village of Tavriyske, Zaporizhia region. An artillery attack that killed a woman occurred yesterday, May 10.

Today, the Russian army has once again proved the criminality of its methods of warfare. In order to create panic and destroy the people of Ukraine, the aggressor spent the whole day working in residential areas and infrastructure of the Komyshuva territorial community. The Russian military destroyed about 60 houses of the community. As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, one person was killed.

The Russians did not stop shelling Orikhov. For the third day in a row, the intensity of artillery attacks in the city has not abated. The enemy set himself the goal of destroying civilian homes, dormitories, and the city's hospital. Today, a Russian missile hit the elevator.

By the decision of the Orikhiv City Council on May 13, 2022 from 18:00 the extended curfew will begin in the territory of the city. Until 6 am on May 16, citizens will be prohibited from being on the streets or in public places without special permits. You can leave the house only to go down to the shelter or walk your pet. The Orikhiv City Council is asked to treat the imposed temporary restrictions with understanding."

