"Help us get out of Azovstal," commander of Marine Corps Volyna turned to Elon Musk

The commander of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, Serhiy Volynsky (Volyna), turned to Elon Musk.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I created a Twitter account just to reach out to Elon Musk.

The text of my address: "It is said that you were teleported from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are close because I live where it is almost impossible to survive. Help us to leave Azovstal for a third country. If not you, then who? Tell me. "

I appeal to every person on the planet Earth, help make Elon see my appeal. It is said that his task was to inspire humanity, to make them believe in the impossible. He proved that there are no unsolvable problems for him, that anything is possible! He never gives up like us!

We need the support of a superman! People, you know what to do! I believe in you! ", - it is told in the message.

Read more: Proposed to Russia to exchange wounded fighters from "Azovstal" for prisoners of war of Russian Federation, - Vereshchuk