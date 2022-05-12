Occupiers continue their attempts to develop offensive operations in Donetsk direction, - General Staff

The enemy is conducting an active offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and to maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on May 12, published on Facebook.

"The seventy-eighth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea, "the statement said.

Thus, in the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and bomb strikes on objects on the territory of our State from the territory of Belarus remains.

At the checkpoints and in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions there are reinforced units of the FSB border service, as well as units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out artillery shelling of settlements in the Gorodnyansky district of the Chernihiv region and launched an airstrike on the settlement in the Shostkinsky district of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is regrouping troops in order to prevent the further advance of our troops in the direction of the state border of Ukraine. In the areas north of the city of Kharkiv, the enemy fires artillery at units of our troops in order to inflict losses on manpower, weapons and military equipment.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are regrouping troops to resume the offensive on Barvinkove and Slovyansk. To strengthen the advanced units, the enemy moved the battalion tactical group.

Read more: Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 11.05.2022

In order to replenish the units that suffered casualties and provide logistical support for the grouping of troops, the enemy moved about 300 units of weapons and military equipment to the designated area.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units are trying to develop offensive operations in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv directions. The main task remains to establish full control over Rubizhne, and capture Lyman and Severodonetsk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy crossed the Seversky Donets River to enter the main forces and conduct an offensive. In the direction of Siversk leads the offensive in the direction of Zelenoyi Dolyny and Novoselivka. Fighting continues.

To ensure overcoming the water barrier, the aggressor from the territory of the Russian Federation in the direction of Kreminna threw the equipment of the pontoon-bridge park.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Kudryashivka, Severodonetsk, with partial success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming Pervomaisk and Komyshuvakha, and fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the direction of Novobakhmutovka and Novokalinovo.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy is advancing in the directions of Stepne - Novomykhailivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, and Oleksandrivka - Marinka. Fighting continues.

In Mariupol, the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on blocking and trying to destroy our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. The enemy doesn't stop inflicting airstrikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at units of our troops with high-barreled artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Capture of central Ukraine and Kyiv remains in Russia's plans, - AFU General Staff

In the South Bug and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the enemy continues to fire artillery at the positions of our troops. In order to detect changes in the position of the Defense Forces, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance, including the use of UAVs.

Besides, in the Mykolaiv direction, in the area of Nova Kakhovka, the enemy carries out the preparation of engineering divisions for the guidance of pontoon-bridge crossings.

In the Tavriya direction, Russian troops replenished their reserves and demonstrated in order to restrain the actions of our troops.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly.

"In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine repulsed nine enemy attacks, destroyed eight tanks, six units of armored combat vehicles, five cars, and one enemy anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down four Orlan-10 UAVs.

The enemy is suffering losses in other areas as well," the General Staff said.