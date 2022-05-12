In morning occupiers fired from "Urahan" to Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was lost, and one more is wounded
In the morning, the occupiers fired on the Zelenodolsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram.
"Night more or less. In the morning the occupiers fired again at the Zelenodolsk community - from the Urahan.
They aimed at Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk… They were beaten just when people were going to work. One killed, one wounded. The energy infrastructure facility was destroyed," the statement reads.
