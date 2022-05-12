ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10064 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
20 467 45

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Tonight, the occupiers struck several airstrikes on critical infrastructure in the city of Novgorod-Siversky. These are schools. Other administrative buildings and private houses were also damaged. There are dead and wounded. Rescuers and medics are currently working at the scene, "he wrote.

Other details are not yet reported.

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus 01

Read more: Today at 6 am Chernihiv region was fired at by mortar from territory of Russian Federation, - Chaus

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus 02

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus 03

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus 04

Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus 05

Author: 

shoot out (13686) Chernihiv region (308) Chaus (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 