Enemy struck airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded, - chairman of RMA Chaus. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on Novgorod-Siversky, there are dead and wounded.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Tonight, the occupiers struck several airstrikes on critical infrastructure in the city of Novgorod-Siversky. These are schools. Other administrative buildings and private houses were also damaged. There are dead and wounded. Rescuers and medics are currently working at the scene, "he wrote.

Other details are not yet reported.

Read more: Today at 6 am Chernihiv region was fired at by mortar from territory of Russian Federation, - Chaus











