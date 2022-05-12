Kherson "will ask" to include it in Russian Federation. But not now, - collaborator Stremousov

The head of the "administration" appointed by the occupiers of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said he would ask Putin to "include" the region in Russia. However, this will happen "not in the coming days, but the future."

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to Stremousov, the region will "ask Putin to include it in the Russian Federation after the completion of" integration processes ". In particular, the occupation administration wants to translate the region into Russian law, restore the economic sphere, and build its own vertical of "power".

"The deadlines for preparing the appeal have not been set yet. But this is not a question of the next few days, but prospects. As soon as we complete all integration processes and are ready for the region to become a full-fledged region of the Russian Federation, we will immediately turn to the President of Russia, "Stremousov said.

Read more: Occupiers in South shoot pro-Ukrainian activists, loot and lie about seizing territories - OC "South"

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kherson region should join Russia "absolutely legitimately, like Crimea."