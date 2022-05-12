Assets of Sberbank of Russian Federation will be forcibly withdrawn, - decision of National Security and Defense Council

In Ukraine, the assets of Sberbank of the Russian Federation and Prominvest Bank, are owned by the state development corporation VEB.RF will be forcibly confiscated.

The relevant decision was made by the National Security and Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

Such property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents as 99.772644% of shares of Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) owned by the state development corporation VEB.RF and 100% of shares of the International Reserve Bank (MR Bank, formerly Sberbank, Kyiv) are subject to forced confiscation; owned by Sberbank of Russia. Financial assets are also withdrawn in the form of rights to claim debt of VEB.RF to full name for UAH 0.93 billion and Sberbank of Russia to MR Bank for UAH 14.9 billion.

In addition, other financial assets of these "daughters" of Russian banks are being seized, except UAH 3 billion from the MP bank, which is used to meet the requirements of its creditors.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Deposit Guarantee Fund of individuals together with the National Bank must ensure the forcible seizure of these objects of ownership of the Russian Federation and its residents within 10 days.

Read more: All Russian assets on territory of Ukraine become property of state, - Shmygal

As reported, on April 9, the Government of Ukraine decided to withdraw corporate rights and financial assets withdrawn from the market at the beginning of the war by MR Bank and Prominvestbank.