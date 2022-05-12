EU heads of state and government will discuss Ukraine's application in June, French Foreign Ministry said

Ukraine's application to join the EU will be discussed by the bloc's heads of state and government in June, the French Foreign Ministry said.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Ukraine's request to join the EU will be the subject of discussions at the level of heads of state and government during the European Council in June," said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry. This meeting, according to the EU action schedule, will take place on June 23-24.

He also reiterated the words of French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that "Ukraine is part of the European family."

Earlier it was reported that on May 9, Ukraine submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire required for EU candidate status.

The European Commission said it had officially received the second part of the answers to the questions from Ukraine.

"We have received them officially, and we have already said that we will do it as soon as possible. June is our goal. Of course, we have to see. But" as soon as possible "is the way forward for us," EC spokesman Eric Mamer said in Brussels on Tuesday.