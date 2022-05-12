European Commission has approved plan to help Ukraine export grain through Russia's blockade of ports

The European Commission has provided an action plan to help Ukraine export agro-industrial products, the so-called Solidarity Lanes.

"After Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian grain and other agricultural goods can no longer reach their destination. The situation threatens global food security, and there is an urgent need to create alternative logistics routes using all relevant modes of transport, "the EC said.

According to EU Transport Commissioner Adina Velyan, 20 million tons of grain should be shipped from Ukraine in less than three months using EU infrastructure.

"This is a huge task, so it is important to coordinate and optimize supply chains, pave new routes and avoid bottlenecks as much as possible. Our proposals relate to urgent solutions, as well as medium-term and long-term measures to better connect and integrate Ukraine's infrastructure with EU infrastructure. For both short-term and long-term solutions, we will work with the Ukrainian authorities and in close cooperation with neighboring member states, which have spared no effort to help during this crisis, "Valean explained.

The press release issued in this regard states that as of today, despite the immediate efforts of the EU and its member states to simplify the border crossing between Ukraine and the EU, thousands of cars and trucks are waiting to be cleared on the Ukrainian side.

"The average waiting time for wagons is 16 days, and at some borders it reaches 30 days. Even more grain ready for export is still stored in Ukrainian elevators. Among the problems are different track gauges: Ukrainian cars are mostly incompatible with the EU rail network, so most goods need to be moved to trucks or cars that meet the EU standard track. This process takes a long time, and transshipment capacity along the borders is limited, "- said some problems in the European Commission.

In order to remove these obstacles and create "bands of solidarity", the Commission will work with Member States and stakeholders on priority actions in the short term.

The first priorities are additional freight rolling stock, ships and trucks. To this end, the Commission calls on EU market participants to provide additional vehicles as a matter of urgency. In order to reconcile supply and demand and establish appropriate contacts, the Commission will set up a logistical platform to establish contacts and ask Member States to designate Solidarity Lanes Special Contact Points.

Another priority is the capacity of transport networks and transshipment terminals: export supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products should be a priority, and infrastructure managers should provide railway slots for these exports. The Commission also calls on market participants to urgently move mobile grain trucks to the appropriate border terminals to speed up transshipment. The agreement on road transport with Ukraine will also eliminate bottlenecks, "the mechanism was announced by the European Commission.

Also among the priorities are customs operations and other inspections and storage of products in the EU. To this end, the Commission calls on national authorities to be as flexible and adequately staffed as possible to expedite border crossings, assess available storage capacity in the EU and coordinate with Member States to help provide more temporary storage facilities for Ukrainian exports.

In the medium term, in order to improve the EU-Ukraine connection, the European Commission will work to increase the infrastructure capacity of the new export corridors and to create new infrastructure links as part of Ukraine's reconstruction. "The next round of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) competition will support projects to improve transport links with Ukraine, in particular for rail services and railway terminals. Therefore, the commission decided today to sign a high-level agreement with Ukraine on updating the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) maps within the framework of the commission's policy on expanding TEN-T to neighboring countries, "the press release reads.