ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7227 visitors online
News War
24 670 80

Occupiers hit Kremenchuk oil refinery 4 times, sounds of explosions are heard in Poltava area, - RMA

кременчук

The Russian occupiers fired at the Kremenchug refinery four times.

The head of Regionl Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Four "arrivals" again at the Kremenchuk refinery. The sounds of explosions were also heard in the Poltava region. Details later. We do not leave the shelter!" - it is said in the message.

Read more: United Kingdom buys Soviet-era weapons for Ukraine around world

Author: 

Kremenchuk (74) Lunin Dmytro (16) Poltavska region (263)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 