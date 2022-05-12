Occupiers hit Kremenchuk oil refinery 4 times, sounds of explosions are heard in Poltava area, - RMA
The Russian occupiers fired at the Kremenchug refinery four times.
The head of Regionl Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Four "arrivals" again at the Kremenchuk refinery. The sounds of explosions were also heard in the Poltava region. Details later. We do not leave the shelter!" - it is said in the message.
