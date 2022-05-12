Negotiations on exchange of 38 seriously wounded fighters from "Azovstal" are carried out, - Vereshchuk

The coordinator of actions from the humanitarian corridors from the Office of the President Tetyana Lomakina stated that negotiations on the evacuation of medics and the wounded from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol are underway.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Negotiations are underway on an important second stage of the humanitarian operation to rescue medical workers and the wounded. It is about 500 people. And also on the opening of humanitarian corridors, which are needed by Mariupol. And there are still about 100 thousand people in the city, among them are women and children, "Lomakina said at the briefing.

She reminded that earlier with the support of the UN and the Red Cross from "Azovstal" managed to evacuate about 300 people.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk later clarified that negotiations are currently underway to evacuate only 38 seriously injured servicemen from the plant's territory.

"Currently we are negotiating only about 38 seriously wounded (lying) fighters. We are working step by step. We will exchange 38 heavy fighters, then we will move on. Now there are no talks on the exchange of 500 or 600 people, as some media reported," Vereshchuk wrote in a telegram.

Watch more: Azovstal defender lost her husband three days after wedding. VIDEO

The Minister called on politicians, journalists and public figures to refrain from commenting on the content of the talks, as they not only misinform and disorient society, but also harm the negotiation process.

"I beg you. It's about people's lives. Refrain from public comments about what you don't know. If everything works out and we get people out, then do what you want. And now I ask you to be responsible and not interfere," Vereshchuk concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is grateful to Germany for supporting the oil embargo, - Kuleba