Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 12.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 12.05.2022

"78 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy is trying to continue a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

No active actions of the enemy were noted in the Volyn and Polissya directions. According to the available information, the second stage of the readiness check of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff continues. A scheduled check of the readiness of the alarm system was carried out. The threat of missile and bomb strikes from the Republic of Belarus on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine continues.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. He carried out shelling of the border areas of Ukraine. It is likely that the enemy will continue to conduct demonstrations on this section of the state border of Ukraine and shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation in order to prevent the movement of units of our troops in other directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy were focused on preventing the advance of our troops and the liberation of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian occupiers. During the day, the enemy fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk and Ruski Tyshky.

The enemy did not take active action in the Slavic direction. His main efforts were focused on replenishing supplies of material and technical means to increase offensive capabilities. He carried out shelling in the areas of settlements along the line of contact. Carried out air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs "Orlan-10".

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers used mortars, artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and launched missile and bomb air strikes to destroy the fortifications of Ukrainian units.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to capture the area on the right bank of the Siversky Donets River and gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. He carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Novoselivka, but was unsuccessful. In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy continues to storm in the area of ​​the settlement of Voevodivka, without success.

In the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv areas, the enemy is storming in order to improve the tactical position of its troops, but has no success.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continued to launch artillery and air strikes, focusing its efforts on blocking our units near the Azovstal plant.

The Russian occupiers conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs in the Pokrovsk, Slovyansk and Pavlohrad districts.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, continues to hold positions. His main efforts were focused on the fire damage to units of our troops and the expansion of the electronic warfare system. According to available information, the enemy has built up the air defense system in the western part of the Crimean peninsula.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses in almost all directions.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.