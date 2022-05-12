UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly supported a resolution to investigate Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET with refernce to Interfax-Ukraine.
33 UNHRC member countries voted in favor of the investigation, 12 abstained, China and Eritrea opposed it.
Russia was expelled from the HRC after the adoption of a resolution suspending its membership at a special session of the General Assembly on April 7, 2022, on the situation in Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password