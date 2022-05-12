UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly supported a resolution to investigate Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with refernce to Interfax-Ukraine.

33 UNHRC member countries voted in favor of the investigation, 12 abstained, China and Eritrea opposed it.

Russia was expelled from the HRC after the adoption of a resolution suspending its membership at a special session of the General Assembly on April 7, 2022, on the situation in Ukraine.

