Four civilians killed as result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, 5 wounded - RMA
Four civilians were killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region.
This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"On May 12, the Russians killed 4 more civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Novoselivka, 1 in Avdiivka and 1 in Lyman. Five more people were injured.
It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.
