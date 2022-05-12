Four civilians killed as result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, 5 wounded - RMA

Four civilians were killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 12, the Russians killed 4 more civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Novoselivka, 1 in Avdiivka and 1 in Lyman. Five more people were injured.

It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.

See more: Army of Russian Federation last days fired at 10 settlements in Donetsk region and killed one civilian. PHOTOS