Discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU candidate status - Zelensky held talks with Slovak President Chaputova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with President of Slovakia Zuzanna Chaputova.

"I had a telephone conversation with the President of Slovakia, Zuzanna Chaputova. We discussed Ukraine's progress toward EU candidate status. We supported the strengthening of the sanctions policy. Raised the issue of fuel imports from Slovakia. Thanked for humanitarian and defense assistance and invited to Ukraine.

