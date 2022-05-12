Discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU candidate status - Zelensky held talks with Slovak President Chaputova
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with President of Slovakia Zuzanna Chaputova.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.
"I had a telephone conversation with the President of Slovakia, Zuzanna Chaputova. We discussed Ukraine's progress toward EU candidate status. We supported the strengthening of the sanctions policy. Raised the issue of fuel imports from Slovakia. Thanked for humanitarian and defense assistance and invited to Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password