On May 12 in Eastern direction 6 attacks were repelled, up to 180 occupants, 6 tanks, 10 units of armored vehicles, 3 SPA and MLRS were destroyed - OC "East"

In the Eastern direction, Ukrainian soldiers continued to repel attacks by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "East".

The message notes: "Ukrainian soldiers of subordinate units and subdivisions of the Voskhod operational and tactical grouping daily give a worthy repulse to the aggressor. Thus, on May 12, our defenders repelled 6 attacks by Russian fascist troops. The losses of the enemy were: up to 160 servicemen; IFVs - 6; APCs - 2; MLBs - 2; SPA- 3; MLRS - 1; mortar crews - 4; ATTs - 3.

