Russian ship with stolen grain from Ukraine was found in Syria - CNN. PHOTOS

According to CNN, a Russian cargo ship carrying grain previously stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine was discovered in the port of Latakia in Syria.

""Sailor Pozinich" is one of three vessels involved in the stolen grain trade, according to a survey of open sources and Ukrainian officials," the report says.

CNN tells us that the ship anchored off Crimea on April 27 and turned off its transponder. The next day, according to photos and satellite images, it was seen in the port of Sevastopol.

Then, according to satellite images and surveillance data, the "Sailor Pozinich" passed through the Bosphorus Strait and made its way to the Egyptian port of Alexandria.

But Egypt was warned that the grain was stolen, and the shipment was rejected. The "Sailor Pozinich" then headed for the Lebanese capital of Beirut, where the history repeated.

"On May 5, the ship turned off its transponder again, but images from Tankertrackers.com and Maxar Technologies show it was headed for the Syrian port of Latakia," CNN reported.