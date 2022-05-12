Two people killed, four wounded as result of Russian shelling of Dergachi in Kharkiv region

The Russian Armed Forces' shelling of the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, from "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers on Thursday resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was stated in Facebook by Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

"As a result of the bombings two people were killed, four more were wounded, two of whom were medics. All these people are civilians," Zadorenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, the building of the humanitarian headquarters and the Civil Registry Office were also seriously damaged, the food unit of the Dergachiv hospital and part of the outpatient clinic together with the X-ray room were destroyed. The ambulance department building was damaged by the blast.

"None of the shelled facilities, let alone private houses that are destroyed every day, had anything common with military infrastructure, " Zadorenko said.

According to him, due to the shelling, it was necessary to limit the distribution of consumer goods until the end of the day, but the humanitarian staff continued to work. Residents of Derkachiv, Shovkopliasiv, Slatine, Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova received food aid packages.

