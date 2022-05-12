Rashists kill civilians in captured Popasna, they can take lives even for Ukrainian picture on phone, - Haidai

Russian occupiers kill civilians in captured Popasna in Luhansk region.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Orcs have been trying to break through all day in Komyshevakha and Rubizhne, without success. Fighting for Voyevodivka continues.

In Luhansk Chernobaivka - Bilogorivka - our defenders once again destroy the pontoon crossing of the Russian rams. Dozens of dead Rashists and about 70 pieces of equipment destroyed.

And another treat - in Luhansk region, the National Guard shot down a praised Russian airplane," the report said.

"Russians shoot residents of occupied Popasna for their love of Ukraine. They can take their lives for a Ukrainian picture on their phone.

Ukrainian activists just disappear," Haidai added.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, today were able to start rubbernecking in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and the village of Popasna.

"The driver who was under fire the day before yesterday, today sat behind the wheel again. And is someone going to defeat this people?" - Haidai concluded.

See more: Whole Luhansk region is under heavy fire from invaders. More than 20 houses were damaged. Evacuation is still impossible due to shelling. PHOTO