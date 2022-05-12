All Russian commanders who give orders to destroy civilian objects are just incurably ill, - Zelensky

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have destroyed 570 health care institution.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an evening video address, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Tonight they struck in Chernihiv region. They also hit the schools. Of course, the Russian state is in such a condition that any education only interferes with it. But what can be achieved by destroying schools? All Russian commanders, who give such orders, are just incurably ill", - said the Head of State.

According to Zelensky, all the schools, hospitals, universities, houses, etc., which were destroyed by the resolists, the state will restore.

"The occupants beat today also on Poltava region. On Kremenchuk. Again on the plant, so that people just do not have petrol. Really sick. On Zaporizhzhya region, on the cities and villages of Donbass", - added the President.

