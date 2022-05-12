Russians said they are ready to open humanitarian corridors on territory of third countries

The Russian Federation said it is ready to open corridors for evacuation to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and foreign countries.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation.

"The Russian Federation is ready to deploy additional corridors in any other directions as soon as possible and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians both to Russia and to areas under the control of the Kyiv authorities, as well as to the territories of other foreign countries," the HQ said in a statement.

