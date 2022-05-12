During May 12, 1 helicopter, 5 drones and 1 cruise missile were shot down - Air Forces
On May 12, the Air Forces of the AFU destroyed seven air targets of the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.
The report noted: "On May 12, the air defenses of the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Airborne Assault Troops hit 7 air targets: 5 UAVs (Orlan-10); 1 helicopter (Ka-52); 1 cruise missile.
The aviation of the Air Force and Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues air strikes against the positions of the Russian occupation troops in different directions.
