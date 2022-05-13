Enemy transfers additional divisions of artillery to Bryansk region of Russian Federation to increase provocative attacks on Chernihiv region, - General Staff

Russia is sending additional artillery units to the border areas of the Bryansk region to increase the provocative shelling of border settlements in the Chernihiv region.

Thus, the seventy-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy doesn't cease offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the temporarily occupied Crimea. At the same time, it maintains tensions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy didn't take active action in the Volyn and Polissya areas. The main efforts of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus were focused on covering the state border in Brest and Gomel regions.

Measures to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions are underway in the Seversky direction. According to available information, the enemy is transferring additional artillery units to the border areas of the Bryansk region to increase provocative shelling of settlements in the Chernihiv region, located near the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy took measures to regroup units, replenish supplies of ammunition and fuel, and lubricants to restore offensive capabilities.

They did not conduct offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts were focused on preventing the advance of our troops in the area of ​​the settlement of Vesele.

In the Voronezh and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, the increased level of the terrorist threat has been extended until May 25, 2022.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the settlement of Rubizhne.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units tried to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orikhove and in the area of ​​the settlement of Komyshuvakha but were unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Mariinka.

They continued to launch artillery and airstrikes on Mariupol, focusing their efforts on blocking units of our troops near the Azovstal plant. To establish full control over the city and suppress the resistance of Ukrainian defenders, it uses strategic aviation. Given the evacuation of local residents, we should expect an increase in shelling shortly.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy conducted artillery shelling of units of our troops along the entire line and air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the South Buzh direction, the occupying units did not carry out active hostilities, firing at units of our troops with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Kotlyareve, Hannivka, and Osokorivka.

"During the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces, the Air Force, and the Assault Troops hit seven air targets: five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 helicopter, and one cruise missile.

The air force in certain directions continued to fire at the enemy and support the combat operations of our troops.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, Ukraine's defenders have repulsed eighteen enemy attacks, destroyed thirteen tanks, eight artillery systems, twenty-seven units of armored combat vehicles, two units of special engineering equipment, and five enemy vehicles," the General Staff