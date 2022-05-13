ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7398 visitors online
News War
11 225 22

Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command "North". PHOTO

Tonight the occupiers fired missiles at Sumy region twice.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

So, at 00:05 the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on the border settlement of Ochkine in the Sumy region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties among the personnel. The information is being clarified," the statement reads.

Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command North 01
Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command North 02
Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command North 03
Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command North 04
Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command North 05

See more: In Trostyanets near hospital tractor exploded on mine, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO

Author: 

Russian Army (10038) shoot out (14815) rocket (1690) Sumska region (1453)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 