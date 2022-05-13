Troops of Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on frontier settlement in Sumy region, - operational command "North". PHOTO

Tonight the occupiers fired missiles at Sumy region twice.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

So, at 00:05 the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation struck two missile strikes on the border settlement of Ochkine in the Sumy region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties among the personnel. The information is being clarified," the statement reads.











